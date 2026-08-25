Lille midfielder Ayoub Bouaddi is closing in on an official move to Manchester City this summer, with the Morocco international now on the brink of a switch to the Etihad.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Ayoub Bouaddi has passed his medical at Manchester City. He has joined the club from Lille for 95 million euros, plus 5 million euros in add-ons".



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Romano added: "All the documents relating to the Bouaddi deal have been signed by the clubs".

Bouaddi caught the eye with Morocco at the 2026 World Cup. Young as he is, he anchored the midfield and proved a key pillar for his country.

