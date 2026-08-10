The second option: Vardy wanted for a return to England

West Ham are eyeing England striker Jamie Vardy as they look to bolster their forward line in the current summer window.

The Hammers dropped into the Championship after finishing eighteenth in the Premier League last season.

According to English newspaper "Daily Mail", West Ham have made enquiries about the striker, currently a free agent, and could move for him if their pursuit of AZ Alkmaar's Troy Parrott falls through.

At 39, Vardy remains an appealing option. His experience and knack for offering effective attacking solutions off the bench keep him in the frame.

The report suggests Vardy wants to take his time over his next move. There was a sense he rushed into a family decision to join Italian club Cremonese last year, valuable as that experience proved.

Such a switch revives the prospect of a return to England, something Vardy had already weighed up after leaving Leicester City and heading to Italy.

His time at Cremonese kept him competitive despite the club's relegation. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in Serie A.