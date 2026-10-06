"The most rebellious": Tebas launches a fresh attack on Real Madrid

Javier Tebas is at it again. The president of the Spanish league used his appearance at the first National Conference on Press and Sport in Galicia to launch another broadside at Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez and the Super League project.

He branded Real Madrid "the most rebellious team in Spain", a nod to the gulf between the club's vision for football's future and the model LaLiga defends, according to the French website "Foot Mercato".

Tebas also sounded the alarm over the Super League's possible comeback, warning that stopping the project in its current form does not kill the idea. "If we do not act, we will face a two-tier football system," he said.

Only the current model, he argued, can keep European football in balance, ensuring the giants and the smaller clubs sit inside one system.

"We have built an exceptional football over the course of 20 years, and we must defend it, and we cannot allow it to be lost," he added. "On this train there are locomotives, such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, but we also need carriages."

The LaLiga chief then defended the way television broadcasting rights are currently shared out. He refused to be drawn on ticket prices for the upcoming Clásico, insisting that was a matter for the clubs themselves.







