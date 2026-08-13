All appears well at Atletico Madrid. Argentine striker Julian Alvarez has completed his second training session under Diego Simeone, kicking off with activation exercises led by fitness coach Luis Pinedo.

Several press reports claim Alvarez is pushing hard for a move to Barcelona this summer, even as Atletico dig in to keep him.

While away with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, Alvarez made clear his desire to leave the club and chase his dream. The comments infuriated Rojiblancos officials and hardened their stance that he stays put.

Fresh from the World Cup break, Alvarez took part in his first session under Simeone on Wednesday. He explained his position and his wish to go, but his coach insisted the decision rests with the club's management.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Argentine turned up to Thursday's session and mixed with his teammates with the same notable seriousness he has shown all season. Given his current situation, it stands out even more now.

Alvarez was Simeone's only available striker for the session. Atletico's other frontman, Alexander Sorloth, sat it out with a muscular injury.

Other attacking options remained. Simeone can turn to Lookman, Arnau Ortiz, Baena and Kang-in Lee, all capable of playing in an advanced role.

Matteo Ruggeri joined the Norwegian on the absentee list, with the club's blessing. The Italian is currently wrapping up his move to Aston Villa for 18 million euros plus 6 million euros in add-ons.