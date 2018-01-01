The five best teams to use in FIFA 19 Career Mode

FIFA 19 let live out your dream as a football manager. You take Manchester United back to glory or make Tranmere Champions League winners.

FIFA 19 still features the same Career Mode that everyone knows and loves as players live out their own dreams of becoming a football manager. However, there are only so many times you can win the league with your childhood team before it becomes stale.

The best part of Career Mode has always been the incredible stories you can create. Goal has kept that in mind after searching through the game's large list of clubs to find the five most interesting to play as in FIFA 19 Career Mode. Whether it's the challenge of taking over a top team or a rags to riches story, this list has you covered.

Parma

The club has one of tightest budgets in the league with around £7.5million to play with. Other than the pace of Gervinho and Jonathan Biabiany on the wings, the starting line up doesn't have a lot to offer. If you want to continue the incredible rise of this club and take them to the top of the table you will have to look for young superstars on the cheap with some shrewd transfer business. Fortunately, the club has one super prospect in 19-year-old centre-back Alessandro Bastoni who has 67 overall but 87 potential.

Manchester United

On the opposite side of the spectrum, we have Manchester United who will give you a staggering £167m transfer budget to play with. United is one of the biggest clubs in the world but has struggled over the last few years following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. The club hasn't won the Premier League since 2013 and last won the Champions League 10 years ago in 2008.

Even the 'Special One' Jose Mourinho was unable to put United back on top, leading to his sacking earlier this month. With the Champions League license rights now in FIFA 19, you have the opportunity to take the club back to the pinnacle of club football as champions of Europe. With that huge budget and the likes of David De Gea, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford in your side, that shouldn't be a problem.

Lyon

Another club who used to dominate its domestic league, Lyon won the Ligue 1 every year between the 2001/2002 and the 2007/2008 season. However, the club cannot compete with the ridiculous transfer budgets of Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.

Finishing above those two teams in the league will be extremely difficult, especially with a budget of just £32m. However, the club is stacked with excellent young players who will grow into world-class superstars. Tanguy Ndombele, Houssem Aouar, Nabil Fekir and former Manchester United star Memphis Depay all have potential of 89 or higher. A few smart signings and after a couple of years you will be a global force with this club.

Tranmere Rovers

The classic Career Mode challenge, take a League Two club all the way to Premier League, and perhaps even Champions League, glory. This year, the best pick is Merseyside club Tranmere who were newly promoted this season having beaten Boreham Wood in the playoffs. The side has a huge following for a lower league club as over 16,000 fans took over Wembely to watch the promotion.

With a budget of just under £1.2m, it's going to take a long time and plenty of coy transfer moves to transform this team into world beaters but that's the whole point of this challenge. One player you will want to keep from the start is Jonny Smith who has the highest potential in the squad (74) and is rapid with 84 pace.

Borussia Dortmund

Finally on this list is Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund who, in real life, currently sit top in the league. It's a rare sight as Bayern Munich have won the league for the last six seasons.

Dortmund were the last team to win the league other than Munich and are fully equipped to take the title back this season with a squad packed to the rafters with young talent. Young Englishman Jadon Sancho will be your star man with 90 potential and blistering pace. There are also the likes of Christian Pulisic, Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer going forward as well as centre-back pairing Abdou Diallo and Manuel Akanji who have potential overalls of 86 and 87 respectively.

On top of the mountain of young talent, you also have a transfer budget of £63m at your disposal to build an unbelievable team. With the squad's pace and skill, Dortmund are already one of the most fun teams to use on FIFA 19 and will be even better once you fully develop the young wonderkids in the team.