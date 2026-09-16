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Abobakr El Mokadem

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"The first is personal": Messi identifies the second thing he will do after owning the Deinze club

Inter Miami CF vs Cruz Azul
Inter Miami CF
Cruz Azul
Campeones Cup
Inter Miami CF vs San Diego FC
San Diego FC
Major League Soccer
Eldense
L. Messi
US
Mexico
Spain
Argentina

A single step away from the official announcement

Lionel Messi has made a decision on his new project in Spain, according to a press report on Wednesday.

Reports on Tuesday confirmed the Inter Miami star has already signed the agreement to buy Spanish club Eldense, and it is now under review. The only step left before an official announcement is approval from the Spanish Sports Council.

 Newspaper "Marca" reports that the second thing Messi will do, once the deal is complete, is announce Javier Calleja as the team's new coach.

They added: "The first thing Messi will do is to introduce himself to the entire club and its fans".

Ambitious and exciting, the new project promises plenty for Eldense.

 Those who have seen the details describe it as top-class, achievable and realistic.

The new owners have clearly studied the city and the club with care, fully aware of the challenges the second division brings. That is why they turned to Calleja for the dugout. The Madrid-born coach knows the league and its rivals inside out.

Calleja began his coaching career in the Valencia region. After a spell at Villarreal's youth academy, he took charge of his first professional matches in La Liga a decade ago. He has also worked in the Spanish second division with Levante and Oviedo.

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