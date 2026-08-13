Savinho missed Manchester City's training session on Thursday, with the Brazilian's name increasingly linked to a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

According to "The Sun", Spurs are keen to sign him, and sources at Manchester City confirm the player wants out and fancies the switch.

City insiders put the winger's absence down to illness.

The 22-year-old has made his intentions plain again this week, spelling out his desire to move to north London.

That leaves City with a tricky call over one of their attacking options while Tottenham keep pressing to get the deal done.

Savinho arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2024. His contract runs until 2031.