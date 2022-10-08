The assist king! De Bruyne overtakes David Silva to become Man City's most creative Premier League player ever

Peter McVitie|
Kevin De Bruyne 2022-23Getty
K. De BruyneManchester City vs SouthamptonManchester CityPremier League

Kevin De Bruyne made Manchester City history as he broke the club's assist record when he set up Phil Foden against Southampton on Saturday.

  • De Bruyne assisted Foden
  • Takes his tally up to 94 for Man City
  • Is fifth in Premier League all-time assist chart

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian star teed it up for the England international to fire in his side's second goal against the Saints on Saturday, extending City's lead in the Premier League clash to 2-0.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne now has 94 assists in the Premier League for City, putting him ahead of David Silva in the club's assist chart, who ended his City career with 93 assists.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 31-year-old also got an assist for Chelsea in the English top-flight, so he has 95 overall in the division. That makes him the fifth top assist maker in Premier League history, 67 behind the record holder Ryan Giggs, who has 162.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2022-23Getty

Kevin De Bruyne David Silva Manchester City 2020Getty

Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2022-23Getty Images

THE VERDICT:

Is De Bruyne the best to grace the Premier League?

KDB Tweet 1Twitter

He is on a spectacular run this season.

KDB Tweet 2Twitter

The brains behind the operation.

KDB Tweet 3Twitter

But is he underappreciated?

KDB Tweet 4Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? After Saturday's game against Southampton, City return to Champions League action with a game against Copenhagen.

Editors' Picks

City's best ever?

Does De Bruyne get enough recognition for his accomplishments?