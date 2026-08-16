Palhinha was left out of the squad against Leipzig because a transfer is taking shape. "There are negotiations. And there are negotiations where a transfer could happen. That is why we did not want to take any risk today," Eberl said afterwards, before adding with a smile: "It is a lengthy process, without me being able to announce anything."

On Friday, Eberl had already said talks with Aston Villa had broken down, so it now appears to be about a move to Newcastle United. Until now, Bayern Munich had always insisted only a permanent transfer would be an option. On Saturday, though, Eberl did not rule out a loan: "There are so many different possibilities nowadays for how certain things can be secured. If you have a loan where someone says they are prepared to pay a high loan fee, then you would have to accept that too."

Palhinha joined Munich from FC Fulham in 2024 for €50 million, but failed to live up to expectations. Last season, the 31-year-old holding midfielder played on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, but a permanent transfer did not materialise. Bayern Munich want around €25 million for such a deal, though it may now come down to another loan. Newcastle are looking for a successor to Bruno Guimaraes, with Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund also under discussion.

Sacha Boey came on against Leipzig

Meanwhile, Eberl praised Palhinha's behaviour in training as "100 per cent professional". The same goes for Sacha Boey, who is also expected to leave. However, no transfer is currently taking shape for the 25-year-old right-back. Against Leipzig, Boey came on as early as the ninth minute after Konrad Laimer's injury and then turned in a good performance.

"Sacha has quality, there is no doubt about that," said Eberl. "But when I look at our squad, on the right side we normally have Stanisic and Laimer. That makes Sacha the number three right-back and that is fair to no one. Injuries can change things. But keeping Sacha because Konny might be out for a week is financially wrong and, in terms of honesty towards the lad, also wrong from a sporting point of view."

Bayern Munich have told Palhinha and Boey, as well as the currently injured left winger Bryan Zaragoza (24), "quite transparently that they will not play a role for us in the new season". Boey spent the second half of last season on loan at Galatasaray Istanbul, Zaragoza at AS Roma.