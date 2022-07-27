Thalys stars as Palmeiras win the 2022 CEE Cup

Palmeiras have been crowned the winners of the 2022 CEE Cup after beating Slavia Prague in the final of the prestigious youth football tournament. The defending champions following their triumph in 2019, Palmeiras came from behind to win the final 2-1, with NXGN Player of the Tournament, Thalys, netting the winner late on.

What is the CEE Cup?

The CEE Cup is an annual Under-19s football tournament that sees teams from around the globe descend on Prague to test themselves against some of the world's most talented teenagers.

The likes of Anthony Gordon, Tomas Soucek, Joshua Zirkzee and Adam Hlozek have graced the competition in the past, with 2022 marking the 10th edition of the tournament.

Slavia Prague and Sparta Prague are automatic entrants, and were joined in 2022 by Palmeiras, Tigres, Dynamo Kyiv and Aston Villa.

Who won the 2022 CEE Cup?

Palmeiras triumphed in Tuesday's final, though they did not have things their own way.

The Brazilian side went into their clash with Slavia as favourites after scoring 12 goals across their two group matches, but fell behind in the first half thanks to a goal from Daniel Toula.

They fought back to equalise through a Wendell penalty before Thalys settled the match in the second half, netting after an assist from Vitor Figueiredo.

Who was the best player at the 2022 CEE Cup?

Thalys, who only turned 17 in May, was awarded the Player of the Tournament award by NXGN.

An attacking threat from midfield throughout the tournament, Thalys scored three goals in as many matches while creating countless chances for his team-mates.

Other awards that were presented at the culmination of the tournament included the Top Scorer award to Tigres forward Isaias Galvan, the Best Goalkeeper prize to Dynamo Kyiv's Yuri Avramenko and the Best Czech Player gong to Slavia playmaker David Planka.