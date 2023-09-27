Terrifying raid! Sergio Ramos' four children at home as burglars ransack house while ex-Real Madrid & PSG defender was involved in Champions League action for Sevilla

Sergio Ramos' four children were victims of a terrifying raid on their home while the defender was in Champions League action for Sevilla.

Ramos' four children and their two nannies were at home when burglars invaded the Spanish defender's house on the outskirts of Seville.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the thieves ransacked the house after bypassing the alarm system, stealing luxury watches, jewellery, designer clothing and cash. Although the children and nannies were shaken by the break-in, none of them were harmed. Spain's Civil Guard is investigating the robbery although no arrests have been made so far.

The footballer was playing in Sevilla's 1-1 draw against Lens at the time of the break-in while his wife, television reporter Pilar Rubio, was also away on business.

Ramos returned to Sevilla this summer, 18 years after leaving his boyhood club to join Real Madrid and after reportedly turning down the chance to move to Manchester United. The centre-back won four Champions Leagues and five La Liga titles in 16 years with Real before leaving to join Paris Saint-Germain, where he won back-to-back Ligue 1 crowns.

His property boasts 43 hectares and is the site of his stables as well as his prize-winning horse, Yucatan de Ramos.

Ramos' home in Madrid was also broken into in 2012 while the player and his brother and agent were in, leading to the burglars scarpering without taking anything.