Ten Hag leaves Ajax to get early Man Utd start 'because a lot of things need to be dealt with'

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he will start at Manchester United this week, ahead of his expected arrival during the off-season, as the incoming Red Devils manager prepares to lay out his plan to turn the club around under his stewardship.

The outgoing Ajax boss announced he would immediately start work following his final Eredivisie game this weekend, with the Dutchman headed for Old Trafford this week to begin work.

Though he was not expected until Ralf Rangnick had officially relinquished the interim head coach position, Ten Hag explained that he wished to come in earlier in order to take stock of pressing matters that have contributed to the Red Devils' decline this term.

What has Ten Hag said about his early start?

"I am switching very rapidly, yes," Ten Hag was quoted after his final match in charge of Ajax. "But is it really necessary, because a lot of things need to be dealt with."

"I have the energy to carry on after the Dutch season with a new period in Manchester. I am looking forward to dealing with things.

"Of course I need to charge my batteries at some stage, but I will find time for that somewhere in between."

Why is Ten Hag starting sooner than expected?

The Dutchman is coming aboard early at Old Trafford in order to present a hands-on approach to reshaping the United squad, as the Red Devils look to reshape their roster following a disappointing season.

Several major faces are expected to depart, including Paul Pogba, though Cristiano Ronaldo is thought to be set to stay despite a lack of Champions League football next term.

Ten Hag wants to have a guiding hand in discussions with players - both those already on his books and potential transfer targets across the summer window.

