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Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Tebas on the death of a Spanish player: what a devastating loss

J. de Miguel
Tenerife vs FC Andorra
Tenerife
FC Andorra
Segunda Division
Spain
Andorra

Sadness hangs over everyone

Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, has offered his support to the family of Jesus de Miguel, the Tenerife player who died today, Tuesday, at the age of 30.

Tenerife announced the death of their player at eight o'clock this Tuesday morning. The news cast a shadow of deep sorrow over the club, its supporters and the football family.

The club opened their statement: "We are shattered by the intensity of the pain, our tongues have been tied by the shock, and we cannot believe that this is real."

They went on: "There are no words of consolation, and there is nothing that can ease this feeling filled with grief. We stand beside his grieving family and loved ones, and beside all members of the Tenerife family who are weeping today at this cruel end."

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Tebas addressed the loss in a post on "X", saying: "I feel deep sorrow at the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda, the Tenerife player. Today we all share the pain of this terrible and irreparable loss."

He added: "I offer my sincere condolences to his family, his loved ones, his team-mates and all members of his club, and I express to them my full affection and support in these difficult moments."

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