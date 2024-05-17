Team GB and Ben Sherman release official ceremony outfits for Paris 2024 Olympics

Brand new looks for Team GB's Paris 2024 cohort

To get us excited for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Team GB and Ben Sherman have released the official outfits that British athletes will be wearing, including an exclusive Happy Socks sock collaboration.

The brand, which has sponsored Team GB for its third consecutive Olympic games, has unveiled the bespoke looks that athletes will wear during the opening and closing ceremonies. It has also released a retail capsule collection that fans can purchase.

Ben Sherman

The releases reflect the fusion of British heritage and contemporary style, with four athletes spotlighted in the launch campaign - Kye Whyte (BMX Racing), Jacob Peters (Swimming), Desiree Henry (Athletics), and Lola Tambling (Skateboarding).

Drawing inspiration from the UK's cultural heritage, the ceremony wear and retail capsule collection are designed to promote unity and express a sense of pride. A notable element seen throughout is the specially designed four-nation floral motif. It features a rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock as a nod to the identities and histories of each of the four nations within the UK.

Ben Sherman

For the official athlete outfits, the Opening Ceremony attire features a bomber-style jacket with a specially designed four-nation floral design embroidered on the back. The jacket is paired with a knitted open-neck polo made from an organic cotton blend with a geometric motif in classic red and blue and oxford trousers with a Union Jack tape waistband.

In contrast, the Closing Ceremony uniform features a floral shirt with the four-nation floral motif printed throughout. It is styled with oxford shorts, a styling belt, and suede loafers.

Ben Sherman

Fans will now be able to shop the limited-edition retail capsule collection, which includes an embroidered bomber jacket, a track top featuring specially made floral printed knitted tape on the sleeves, knitted patterned and organic cotton polos, a floral printed casual shirt, and soft suede loafers.

Rounding out the collection are six exclusively designed patterned socks in collaboration with Happy Socks. The collection is available to buy now from Ben Sherman's website.

How can I watch the Paris 2024 Olympics?

In the UK the 2024 Olympics will be available to watch across the BBC, including the iPlayer.

In the US, the Olympic games will be shown on several channels, including NBC, USA Network, MSNBC, and CNBC. NBC is also available on Peacock, FuboTV, and SlingTV.