How to watch TCU vs Saint Francis NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The TCU Horned Frogs (0-1) are set to host the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) on Thursday night.

Last season, the Horned Frogs wrapped up with a 16-16 record, including an impressive 14-3 mark on their home court. TCU thrived on creating extra possessions, averaging 14.3 points off turnovers, 11.6 second-chance points, and 21.5 points from the bench per game — numbers that highlighted their depth and hustle.

As for Saint Francis (PA), the Red Flash finished with an 11-8 record in NEC play and went 6-13 away from home last season. Defense was a challenge for them, as opponents averaged 71.6 points per game on 43.2% shooting from the floor. Saint Francis will look to tighten things up on that end as they try to steal one on the road against a TCU team eager to bounce back.

TCU vs Saint Francis: Date and tip-off time

The Horned Frogs will face off against the Red Flashes in an exciting college basketball game on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas .

Date Thursday, November 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Schollmaier Arena Location Fort Worth, Texas

TCU vs Saint Francis team news & key performers

TCU Horned Frogs team news

Among TCU’s returning core, four players logged double-digit minutes per game last season, David Punch (20.4), Micah Robinson (14.1), Jace Posey (12.8), and Malick Diallo (10.9). Unfortunately, the Horned Frogs were hit with a setback early this season when Diallo went down with a torn ACL in his left knee during Monday’s matchup against New Orleans, sidelining him for the rest of the year. Posey also sat out that game for precautionary medical reasons.

Punch returns as TCU’s top returning scorer and rebounder, having averaged 6.4 points and 4.4 boards a year ago. He came out strong in the season opener, matching career highs in points (19), rebounds (8), and made field goals (9). Robinson also turned heads with career-best numbers of 14 points and six rebounds in that contest.

In the backcourt, the Horned Frogs are relying on a pair of talented transfers, Brock Harding from Iowa and Jayden Pierre from Providence. Harding ranked fourth in the Big Ten last season with 5.3 assists per game while chipping in 8.8 points, while Pierre, who scored 11 points on Monday, averaged 12.3 points and a team-high 3.2 assists last year. On the wings, TCU added more depth with Oregon State transfer Liutauras Lelevicius and Utah Valley product Tanner Toolson.

St. Francis PA Red Flashes team news

Saint Francis put up a spirited fight in its season opener on Monday, even holding a four-point advantage midway through the game, before eventually falling to Oklahoma in Norman. Skylar Wicks led the charge for the Red Flash with 20 points, while newcomer Zion Russell chipped in a career-best 15 in his debut performance. The matchup also marked the first game at the helm for head coach Luke McConnell, who guided the team through a strong early showing before the Sooners pulled away down the stretch.