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Watford's Italian midfielder Edoardo Bove dreams of playing in Italy again, but only for the two clubs he has represented: Roma and Fiorentina.

His agent Diego Tavano confirmed the ambition in an interview with Radio Sportiva: "I hope Watford is just a wonderful chapter. I have enormous respect for president Pozzo’s club, which I thank because it gave us the great opportunity to return to top-level football. The Championship is a difficult competition; in terms of intensity, it is almost at Premier League level, the league Edo dreams of conquering. Then if something were to change in the regulations in Italy, perhaps a fantastic, dream return to Roma or Fiorentina could happen. It would certainly be to one of those two clubs, not any others."

A return for Bove would depend on a change to Italian regulations on medical clearance to play sport. That looks unlikely at present.

On 1 December 2024, Bove suffered a cardiac arrest during Fiorentina v Inter. He was rushed to Careggi hospital and admitted to intensive care. After surgery to implant a subcutaneous cardiac defibrillator, he was discharged on 14 December.

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At the end of the season, Bove returned to Roma when his loan ended. He and the club terminated his contract by mutual consent on 17 January 2026 after he failed to obtain clearance to play competitive sport in Italy.

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On 21 January 2026, Bove signed with Watford until June 2031. The English second-division club, like Udinese, is owned by the Pozzo family. He has made 18 appearances in England so far and scored a goal against Wrexham on 17 March.

A documentary film about Bove's story, entitled "In un battito", has also been released.

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The measure concerning the law that bears his name is expected to be scheduled in January. A lack of funds has held it up for too long.

His close friend Flavio Cobolli broke down in tears at the press conference after losing to the American Tiafoe at the tennis Finals in Turin.