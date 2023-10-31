Tanguy Ndombele caught red handed! Tottenham flop discovered scoffing a burger in his hotel room as midfielder breaks Galatasaray's strict dietary plan

Tanguy Ndombele has clashed with Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk after reportedly ordering a burger despite being on a weight-loss plan.

Ndombele barely playing at Galatasaray

Eats burger and breaks diet plan

Turkish side fuming over incident

WHAT HAPPENED? Following the Turkish side's 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League earlier this month, the Tottenham loanee is understood to have ordered the fast food to the team hotel. The 26-year-old is, according to Turkish outlet Fotospor, 6kg overweight and if he doesn't drop his bodyweight down to 75kg, he will not play again for the club. Manager Buruk is growing frustrated with his fitness levels, with the Frenchman playing just 124 minutes since joining for the season from Spurs in early September.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galatasaray reportedly have the option to buy Ndombele for £13.1 million ($15.9m) but are instead considering terminating his loan prematurely. Ndombele, who has been on loan at Lyon and Napoli the past two seasons, has struggled to settle at a team since joining Spurs in 2019 and that lack of game time may continue if his fitness issues persist.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Galatasaray are next in action on Friday in the league against Kasimpasa. It remains to be seen if Ndombele will play again for them.