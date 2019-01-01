Szczesny: I'm the best goalkeeper in the world and in history!

The Juventus shot-stopper has joked that he's the best of them all after seeing Gianluigi Buffon become his backup

goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has joked that he's the greatest shot-stopper in history after seeing the legendary Gianluigi Buffon become his backup this season.

The international split time with Buffon in 2017-18, his first season with the Bianconeri.

Last season saw Szczesny take over from Buffon as Juve's undisputed starter, as the Italian veteran moved on to join .

Szczesny started 28 of his team's 38 games in 2018-19, as Juventus claimed their eighth consecutive Italian title.

After a season in Paris, Buffon has returned to the club where he made his name, though the 41-year-old is now the clear backup to Szczesny.

Szczesny is happy to see the former international back at Juventus and claimed, in tongue-in-cheek fashion, that his current stature at the club shows he's clearly the greatest goalkeeper ever.

"Recently I said that when I was back-up at , it was to the best goalkeeper in the world, Alisson, who's now at . Now at Juve my substitute is one of the greatest players in history. The conclusions are that I'm probably the best in the world and in history," Szczesny told Przeglad Sportowy.

"Seriously, an extra year of learning from Gigi is an invaluable experience and I'm glad he's back," Szczesny continued.

"This is a good move for Juventus and for me - the possibility of training with him, talking, watching, sharing insights, can't be bought. I would have to be very stupid not to use it.

"I'm delighted. When I came to Juventus two years ago, I knew I would be his substitute for a year. Now he's returned aware of his role. Our relationship is still great."

Buffon made 25 appearances during his season with PSG, helping the club win the championship.

He has, however, now returned to the club that he originally joined from prior to the 2001-02 season.

Through 17 seasons with Juventus, Buffon won Serie A on 11 occasions, though two of those titles were later revoked due to the 2006 Calciopoli scandal.

After starting their season with wins over Parma and , Juventus return to action after the international break with a game against on September 14.