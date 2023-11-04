'It looked like we were going swimming' - Paul Mullin blasts pitch after Wrexham's win over Mansfield as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side progress in FA Cup

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin likened Mansfield Town's pitch to a 'swimming pool' in their 2-1 FA Cup first round win at Field Mill.

Wrexham beat Mansfield in FA Cup

Mullin and Dalby score in 2-1 win

Striker criticises sodden pitch

WHAT HAPPENED? Sam Dalby and Mullin scored in either half to ensure the Welsh side's passage into round two of the competition on Saturday night. The League Two teams went at it hammer and tong and fashioned 42 shots on goal between them but it was Phil Parkinson's men, who conceded a minute after Mullin's strike through Rhys Oates, who came through in the end. While the Wrexham striker was happy to get through, he wasn't very complimentary about the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said after the game: "The pitch was really difficult tonight, we knew that going into it it looked a little bit waterlogged, looked like we were going swimming at times. But I thought the football we played tonight was magnificent at times.

"We moved the ball really well and created the space especially for Dalbs' [Dalby] goal and we've had loads of chances in the first half and the game should have been out of sight purely from our fantastic football. I think the pitch made it difficult but we didn't let that affect us tonight."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham are flying high at the moment. They sit third in League Two, after earning promotion out of the National League last term, and are into the second round of the FA Cup for the second straight year - with the Red Dragons reaching the last 16 last time out.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will find out their second round opponents in Sunday's draw.