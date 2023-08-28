Swap Scott McTominay for Ryan Gravenberch? Bayern target midfielder amid Man Utd's interest in Dutch star

Alex Brotherton
Manchester United and Bayern Munich could pull off a sensational swap deal involving Scott McTominay and Ryan Gravenberch.

  • Bayern considering move for McTominay
  • United keen on Gravenberch
  • Erik ten Hag desperate to sign new midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Bild, Bayern are seriously considering making a move for United man McTominay, as Thomas Tuchel wants a new deep-lying midfielder. At the same time, United are eyeing up 21-year-old Gravenberch as Erik ten Hag is desperate to bolster his midfield options.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have been in the market for a new midfielder all summer and have been heavily linked to Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat. Ten Hag's side are currently reliant on Casemiro, but a deal is yet to be done with just days remaining of the transfer window.

Scott McTominay Manchester United 2023-24GettyRyan Gravenberch Bayern 2023-24Getty

Erik ten Hag Man Utd 2023-24

WHAT NEXT FOR MCTOMINAY AND GRAVENBERCH? Gravenberch would certainly play more at Old Trafford than he does at the Allianz Arena, but he is likely to command a much higher fee than McTominay. That makes a straight swap highly unlikely.

