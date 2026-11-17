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An unexpected swap deal is looming between Juventus and Monaco that could see American striker Folarin Balogun move to Turin, with winger Edon Zhegrova heading the other way to the principality club. Both sides are looking to address their attacking problems and hand two players who have struggled for game time a fresh chance to rediscover their best form.

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According to French website "Foot Mercato", Monaco have started working on a deal with Juventus amid growing doubts over Balogun's future at the club. He has failed to establish himself since the start of the season, despite the high expectations that followed his decision to stay during the summer window.

Balogun's future is back in the spotlight. The American striker came extremely close to leaving Monaco last summer for English side Everton, who negotiated with him for several weeks before the deal collapsed in the final moments of the window.

The two clubs had agreed an initial €50 million fee, including add-ons and bonuses, and Balogun had passed his medical. A Premier League move looked a matter of time. Then disagreements over the contract details stopped it in its tracks.

Balogun explained what went wrong at a press conference last week. The contract changed at the signing stage, he said, and he pulled out because he no longer felt comfortable with the new terms.

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He said: "My position was completely clear. I haven't spoken publicly about it, but I arrived at Everton with an official contract, and then it was amended at the signing. In the end, I no longer felt comfortable completing the deal."

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Returning to Monaco after coming so close to a new adventure had been a different matter for him, he added, and he expects to look for a way out again in upcoming transfer windows.

His numbers tell the story. He has made just 7 appearances in all competitions, totalling 230 minutes, and scored only one goal. Competition for his position is fierce, and he hasn't been able to secure a starting place in the coaching staff's plans.

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Juventus make their move, and Zhegrova is the key

Juventus, meanwhile, have begun exploring a move for Balogun, according to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport. Coach Luciano Spalletti wants to strengthen his front line with an out-and-out striker who can give the team extra options.

Spalletti admires the American, who also appears open to a new challenge in the shirt of the Old Lady after failing to find the stability he'd hoped for at Monaco.

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Swede Alexander Sørloth tops Juventus's list of attacking priorities, but Balogun is a serious alternative. He could give the team a different attacking dimension, not least because he has never played in Italian football.

The twist is that Edon Zhegrova could be included in the deal. The Kosovan winger is unhappy with his situation at Juventus, frustrated at being left out of the starting line-up and wanting more playing time.

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Monaco are looking for a player with Zhegrova's attacking attributes. That makes a move to French football a sensible option for both parties, especially if negotiations can fold him into a swap involving Balogun.

€50 million holds up a final decision

Balogun's salary of around €3.5 million a year looks acceptable to Juventus. But the Italian club don't want to take on a major financial risk before they're sure he can adapt to the demands of Serie A.

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Officials in Turin would therefore prefer a loan with no obligation to buy. That would let them assess his level before deciding whether to sign him for a fee of between €45 million and €50 million.

Balogun wants to leave and Zhegrova wants to win back a regular starting place. A swap could prove the ideal solution for both, provided the Juventus and Monaco boards can overcome the financial obstacles and reach an agreement during the upcoming winter transfer window.