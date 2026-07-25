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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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Surprise: Diomande agreed with both Real Madrid and Paris at the same time

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Battle intensifies over the Ivory Coast star

Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of young Ivorian winger Yan Diomande after moving to the front of the queue for the Leipzig man in the current transfer window.

"Sky Sport" journalist Florian Plettenberg said on Saturday that Diomande currently holds two verbal agreements, one with Real Madrid and one with Paris Saint-Germain, each running until at least 2031. No such agreement exists between the player and Manchester City.

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Both clubs know exactly where they stand, according to Plettenberg, with fresh contacts taking place between the parties on Saturday. The French side remain determined to land the player, while Real are ramping up their efforts to strike a deal with Leipzig and have already opened direct talks with the German club.

Leipzig are willing to sell, the German journalist added, but they won't let their winger go for 100 million euros. The club believe that figure falls well short of his true value.

Real are pushing hard on the Diomande deal, especially with Brazilian star Vinicius Junior increasingly likely to leave the Bernabeu this summer.


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