2025 Super Bowl halftime show: Who is performing at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show?

Introducing... Kendrick!

You could say that for some football fans, the Super Bowl halftime show is just as iconic as the sporting event itself. From Rihanna to the Rolling Stones, some of the biggest names in the music business have graced the stage at halftime.

Over the years, there have been controversies and talked about moments that have broken the internet, and the show itself has progressed from marching bands to blockbuster artists.

But, as Super Bowl LIX approaches, the big question is - who is performing at the 2025 Super Bowl? GOAL brings you a Super Bowl halftime guide that has you covered with all the information you need.

Who is performing at Super Bowl LIX?

Getty Images

This year, Kendrick Lamar will take center stage at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show. Usher was announced as the performer last September released with the rapper standing in front of the American flag as he shoots footballs from an automatic passing machine.

Lamar previously performed at the Super Bowl when he appeared as a guest in 2022, headlined by fellow Los Angeles rappers Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg in Inglewood, California.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

Getty Images Entertainment

The 13-minute set means it can be a fine art of squeezing in some big hits whilst giving the audience a unique stage performance. Lamar is a 17-time Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner, with six studio albums including 'Damn', which was dubbed as the 175th greatest album of all time by Rolling Stone.

So, there's one thing for sure: there will be something for new and old fans alike. His smash hit "Not Like Us" last year alone has earned the 37-year-old five Grammy nominations, including record and song of the year.

Who has performed at past Super Bowl halftime shows?

Getty Images

There has been no shortage of big names who have performed at a Super Bowl halftime show. It's a big deal; some would say an honor to be invited to perform at a Super Bowl halftime show.

Last year, Rihanna performed in Arizona, and it was a spectacular show, with the singer keeping to a minimalist but impactful stage performance.

Going back even further, numerous big names have performed, like Beyonce, Madonna, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, and Paul McCartney, just to name a few. But, it was Michael Jackson's 1993 performance in Los Angeles that really changed the game. Before then, the halftime shows were dominated by college marching bands and tribute shows.

When was the first-ever Super Bowl halftime show?

Getty Images

The Super Bowl has always had a halftime show since it began in 1967. The show consisted of the Liberty Bell, which was performed by the University of Arizona Symphonic Marching Band, and the University of Michigan Marching Band also performed at the halftime show.

How can I watch Super Bowl LIX?

Getty Images

In the US, if you're watching on television, the 2025 Super Bowl will air on FOX, which is a great option to watch the game for free on terrestrial TV. But if you want to stream the game on your mobile or laptop - it couldn't be easier with a fuboTV subscription for your home. Plans start at $79.99/month, additional taxes, fees, and regional restrictions may apply.

In the UK, the match will be free-to-air on ITV.

Can I buy tickets for Super Bowl LIX?

Getty Images

Tickets for the 2025 Super Bowl are typically sold directly by the NFL, unlike regular season seats, which are sold through their official retail partner, Ticketmaster.

Like other high-demand games in the additional club and international competitions, these tickets are distributed by ballot in an attempt to offer fans a balanced and fair approach to sales.

Because of this, tickets are most often sold through second-hand retailers such as StubHub, offering a broad variety of options for the big game itself.