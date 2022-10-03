'It's such a shame for the country' - Rodgers adamant Maddison should be included in England squad after impressing again against Forest

Brendan Rodgers has weighed in on debate regarding James Maddison's omission from the England squad, saying it is a 'shame for the country'.

WHAT HAPPENED? Maddison once again impressed in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest on Monday night, bagging a brilliant brace as well as an assist in the 4-1 hammering of the newly-promoted side. Following Englands struggles in front of goal in recent times, much has been made of Maddison's omission from the squad, and Rodgers weighed in on the debate:

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports following the Foxes' victory, Rodgers said: "It's a really difficult job, the quality of players that are available, but it's such a shame I think for the country and for James himself. You see his talent and his performance level for the last 18 months."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His performance tonight means he now has five goals and two assists to his name this season, and only Erling Haaland has been involved in more goals since May 11 this year. Maddison's one and only England cap came against Montenegro way back in 2019.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADDISON: With the World cup just around the corner, Maddison will hope he can continue to put up numbers of a similar level in order to try and force himself into Gareth Southgate's plans, and a run of games against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Leeds may help him to do just that.