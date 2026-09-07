Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1080697386.jpgEibner
Andreas Koenigl

Translated by

Substantial transfer profit despite 0 minutes played! RB Leipzig are reportedly completing last-minute transfer

Bundesliga
Transfers
S. Suleiman
RB Leipzig
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Pro League

Suleman Sani is apparently leaving RB Leipzig again after only half a year and, despite zero minutes on the pitch, is generating a hefty transfer profit.

He did not play a single minute for RB Leipzig, yet the club have reportedly sold youth player Suleman Sani to Al-Qadsiah FC in the Saudi Pro League for a hefty profit of three million euros, according to Sky.

According to the report, the club, who have also secured the services of City jewel Mahamadou Sangare, will pay up to eight million euros including bonuses for the 20-year-old winger from Nigeria. He is set to sign a three-year contract in Saudi Arabia, with the option of a further season.

Official confirmation of the transfer is still pending, but the deal is said to have been completed successfully on Sunday, the final day of the transfer window in Saudi Arabia.

Sani only joined Leipzig last winter from Slovak top-flight side AS Trencin for five million euros but, partly because of injury, was never included in the RB senior squad.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google