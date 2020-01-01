Sturridge handed four-month ban for betting breaches after Trabzonspor release

The 30-year-old, who is now without a club after leaving the Turkish side by mutual consent, has also seen his original fine of £75,000 doubled

The English Football Association (FA) has suspended Daniel Sturridge from all football related activity until the end of June 17 following an investigation into betting misconduct, with FIFA also confirming that the former striker's ban applies worldwide.

Sturridge, most recently of Trabzonspor in , was originally handed a £75,000 fine and a six-week suspension back in July of 2019, with four of those weeks having been pushed back until August 31, 2020.

However, it has now been decided that the Regulatory Commission's punishment was “unduly lenient”. The striker has seen the originally fine doubled to £150,000 and, effective immediately, will not be allowed to participate in any football activity for four months.

More teams

An FA statement released on Monday reads: “Daniel Sturridge has been suspended from all football and football-related activity from today until the end of June 17, 2020.

“Following an appeal by the FA of the previous findings of the independent Regulatory Commission in this case, an independent Appeal Board has found that the Regulatory Commission misapplied the FA’s rules in relation to the use of inside information and made findings of fact which could not be sustained.

"As a result, the Appeal Board has found proven two further charges which were originally dismissed. Other factual findings of the Regulatory Commission were left undisturbed.

“In relation to the sanction, the Appeal Board agreed with the FA that the penalty originally imposed on Mr Sturridge was unduly lenient and therefore increased his effective playing ban from two weeks to four months. The Appeal Board also doubled the fine to £150,000.

“The written reasons in this matter are available below and provide considerable detail in relation to all the charges and the Appeal Board’s determinations of them. As will be clear, the FA takes any form of betting misconduct and the provision of inside information very seriously.

“FIFA has confirmed that the suspension will be of worldwide effect.”

Article continues below

The news comes following a statement released by Trabzonspor on Monday in which the Super Lig side relayed that Sturridge's three-year contract had been terminated by mutual consent.

It had been speculated that the man's fitness issues had been the cause of the parting of ways, but the FA's communique has cleared up the matter.

Indeed, those investigating the case released a 65-page document on their findings, all relating back to the player breaching the "inside information" rule in 2018, during which time he had given details to family and friends regarding a potential move to .