'Still not ready to play' - Juventus offer update on Paul Pogba and confirm midfielder won't take part in pre-season tour of the United States

Paul Pogba is still “not ready” for action with Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed, with the midfielder set to sit out the club’s U.S. tour.

French star returned to Italy in 2022

Injuries have held him back

Will not figure during trip to America

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international midfielder has endured an injury-ravaged return to Turin since rejoining the Bianconeri as a free agent in 2022. The ex-Manchester United star was restricted to just 10 appearances last season due to a number of fitness issues – with an early knee problem requiring surgery. Pogba is with the Juve squad in the United States, as they step up preparations for 2023-24, but he will not be involved in friendly outings against AC Milan and Real Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID: Allegri has told reporters when asked for an update on Pogba: “I don’t think Paul will play during the tournée. Practically, he has never trained with the group. He is working separately. He is doing well, but even last season there were times he was improving and then stopped. Seeing him running, I can say he’s slightly improving, but he’s still not ready to play. We have to wait at least one month before seeing him with the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Allegri also revealed that Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic – who has been generating transfer talk – is being handled with care after suffering fitness struggles of his own. He added: “We are trying to manage Dusan in the best way, don’t forget he had groin issues at the end of last season. Therefore, he must not overdo, in order to be fit for the start of the season.”

WHAT NEXT? Pogba could come into contention around the time that Juve open their 2023-24 Serie A campaign, with the Bianconeri due to travel to Udinese on August 20 before then playing host to Bologna a week later.