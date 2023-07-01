Steven Gerrard set for Saudi Arabia move! Liverpool legend to take over as Al-Ettifaq coach

Steven Gerrard is close to becoming the latest big name to join the influx of talent in the Saudi Pro League.

Gerrard close to Al-Ettifaq appointment

Delegation in England to tie up deal

Previous experience at Rangers and Aston Villa

WHAT HAPPENED? Talks between the Liverpool legend and Al-Ettifaq resumed in the past week, with a delegation from the Pro League club travelling to England to accelerate the deal. A contract is set to be reached in the next few days. Gerrard had been spotted in the country in early June, and it seems talks have been resurrected.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gerrard would be the latest big name to join the league which has been gone on a revolutionary spending spree this summer. Karim Benzema got the ball rolling with his move to Al-Ittihad. He was joined there by N'Golo Kante, while the likes of Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy have also joined the league, and a litany of stars are linked on a daily basis.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Saudi money is shaping world sport both at home and abroad. The shake-up in the domestic league saw the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund take control of the four largest teams.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR STEVEN GERRARD? If everything goes to plan and Gerrard puts pen to paper on a contract with Al-Ettifaq, he'll have his work cut improving a side that finished in mid-table some 35 points behind Al-Ittihad, who have already ominously strengthened their squad ahead of the new season.