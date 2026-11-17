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Steven Gerrard has shared a unique theory on why Manchester United moved to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. The Liverpool legend believes a specific off-field attribute gave the Argentine the edge over other high-profile candidates in the race for the Old Trafford hot seat.

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United turn to Pochettino after dismal start

Manchester United dismissed Michael Carrick last week following a disastrous opening to the campaign. Despite guiding the Red Devils to a third-place Premier League finish and Champions League qualification last season, Carrick paid the price for winning just one of their first 10 top-flight fixtures alongside an underwhelming European run.

The Old Trafford hierarchy acted swiftly to secure his successor, turning to former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Pochettino. He is set to link up with his new squad for the first time this week.

Gerrard highlights Pochettino's language advantage

Speaking on The Overlap, former Liverpool captain Gerrard suggested that Pochettino's fluency in Spanish could prove vital in unlocking key members of the dressing room.

Gerrard said: "I think he would have been on their list for a long time, so they've admired him for a long time. They probably haven't been able to get him for different reasons, timing.

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"He's a good man manager. Players like to work for him. You listen to all the interviews when he left Spurs, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kyle Walker, they all loved having him as their manager. And if he can hit the ground running at Manchester United, you can see it being a real positive appointment.

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"But the other thing to mention, I think, which is interesting, is if you look at Manchester United's main players, I know some of them are coming to the end of their contracts, but Lisandro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, your Amad Diallo's of this world, he will speak Spanish.

"So, if he can get these players back into top form and enjoying themselves and smiling again, that's a large chunk of this Manchester United team."

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Why United opted for Pochettino over Howe

United's decision also stood out because former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe was available on the market. Gerrard believes Pochettino's multilingual skills may have ultimately separated the two candidates in the boardroom.

"I think that will have had an impact as well, because if you look at Eddie Howe, he was available as well and it seemed as if they wanted the Pochettino road," Gerrard added. "You wonder whether the Spanish-speaking thing has had a bit of an impact, because you look at a lot of the main players in that Manchester United team and squad.

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"The Spanish-speaking could go a long way, I would say. And him being able to speak different languages might have been the reason why he's just been picked over Eddie.

"I don't know whether Eddie was a serious contender or not, but from afar, I think they would have been stupid not to have him on the list. I'm a massive fan of Eddie Howe as well, but you can understand maybe why they've gone down the Pochettino road."

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Immediate challenge awaiting Pochettino at Old Trafford

Pochettino meets his new players this week with an urgent task on his hands to rescue a season that has quickly unravelled. With just one win from 10 Premier League matches and ground to make up in the Champions League, he has little margin for error.

Rebuilding confidence among senior figures - several of whom are approaching the end of their contracts - will be crucial if the Argentine is to spark an immediate turnaround at Old Trafford.