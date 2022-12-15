Steven Gerrard: Liverpool needed World Cup break to 'reset' and will now finish Premier League 'really strong'

Steven Gerrard has backed Liverpool to have a strong finish to the season after their break during the World Cup.

Reds have disappointed this season

Klopp's men sixth in Premier League

Gerrard convinced they can recover

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have had a miserable start to the season as they sit sixth in the Premier League after 14 matches, leaving them 15 points behind leaders Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp's team are currently on a training camp in Dubai and ex-midfielder Gerrard believes they will come back stronger before returning to action next week.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Yeah, it is [like a second pre-season]. It’s an opportunity to get a lot of work in on the training ground [and] reset a few things,” Gerrard said to Liverpool's website. “I’m sure Jurgen and his staff are doing a lot of things tactically but [it’s] also an opportunity to have a much-needed rest. They’ve played a lot of football over the last few years, they were involved in every competition last year.

"I expect a really strong six months and finish to the season because important players have had the chance to rest and recover and the players [who have been] in the World Cup should come back full of confidence, in a good place, physically ready. I expect a really strong, exciting finish to the season for the Reds."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp's side will have a hard time getting into the title race, but they are in a good position to fight for a place in next season's Champions League as they sit seven points outside of the top four. They have, at least, been strong in the European competition as they progressed to the last-16, where they will meet Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Liverpool have a tough return to domestic action as they come up against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on December 22.