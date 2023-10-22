Steven Gerrard eyes another Premier League ace! Dominic Calvert-Lewin could leave Everton for Al-Ettifaq in January

Aditya Gokhale
Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 2023-24Getty
Steven Gerrard is looking to offer Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin a move to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq.

  • Gerrard wants Calvert-Lewin
  • Will have to undergo changes in team for signing
  • Will have to sell foreign players

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Sun, the Liverpool legend is looking to recruit another Premier League regular as Al-Ettifaq eye another star signing. Calvert-Lewin has remained fit so far this season and has been a consistent performer for Sean Dyche's side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the transfer to Al Ettifaq may happen, Gerrard may need to reshape his side. The rumours suggest that the Saudi team may be letting go of a few foreign players to make space for Calvert-Lewin. Jordan Henderson and Demarai Gray, who formerly played in the Premier League, are two notable additions made by Al Ettifaq in the summer.

Steven Gerrard Al-Ettifaq 2023-24Getty Images

Sadio Mane Jordan Henderson Al-Ettifaq Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT? The striker will be in action when the Toffees take on West Ham away from home on October 29.

