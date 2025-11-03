How to watch St. Johns vs Quinnipiac NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Quinnipiac Bobcats head to Carnesecca Arena on Monday to take on the St. John’s Red Storm in a matchup that brings more intrigue than your usual early-season tune-up.

Quinnipiac comes in off a solid year on paper, finishing 20–13 overall and 15–5 in MAAC play, which was good enough to sit atop the conference standings. The season still left a sour aftertaste, though. The Bobcats stumbled late in the regular season, snuck past Rider to open the MAAC Tournament, and then bowed out in the semifinals to Iona, 81–73, ending their run sooner than hoped.

Meanwhile, St. John’s put together a strong campaign. The Red Storm finished 31–5 and went 18–2 in the Big East, taking first place by a comfortable margin. They rolled through the conference tournament, beating Butler, Marquette, and Creighton for the trophy, then handled Omaha to start the NCAA Tournament. The ride ended in the next round in a 75–66 loss to Arkansas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. John's vs Quinnipiac NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

St. John's vs Quinnipiac: Date and tip-off time

The Bobcats will face off against the Red Storm in an exciting college basketball game on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT at the Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York City.

Date Monday, November 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT Venue Carnesecca Arena, Location Queens, New York

How to watch St. John's vs Quinnipiac on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bobcats and the Red Storm live on FS1 and Fubo nationally.

St. John's vs Quinnipiac team news & key performers

St. John's Red Storm team news

St. John's has reshaped nearly the entire roster, but the identity remains familiar. Size, toughness on the boards, and a boost in perimeter shooting stand out. Zuby Ejiofor is back after putting up roughly 15 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks last season. He plays with a presence well beyond his listed 6’9” frame. The new additions bring firepower.

Dylan Darling arrives from Idaho State after winning Big Sky Player of the Year with 19.8 points and 5.7 assists while hitting 35% from deep. Oziyah Sellers comes in from Stanford with a near 40% career mark from long range. Joson Sanon transfers from Arizona State after scoring 11.9 per game and shooting just under 37% from three. If Bryce Hopkins returns to something close to his Providence-level production of 15.7 points and 8.5 boards, St. John’s can own the interior.

Quinnipiac Bobcats team news

On the Quinnipiac side, the Bobcats bring back a few core pieces and continue under head coach Tom Pecora. Their engine is MAAC Player of the Year Amarri Monroe, who averaged 18.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.3 steals with 14 double-doubles last season. Quinnipiac has stacked back-to-back 15–5 conference seasons and again enters as the projected frontrunner after a 20–13 finish.

They're not your typical opening-night opponent walking into Carnesecca Arena. If the Bobcats let Monroe crash the glass early and control possessions around the rim, they have every chance to stay within striking distance through the first half.

St. John's vs Quinnipiac series history

St. John's holds the edge in the head-to-head matchup, winning both previous meetings between the two programs. The most recent clash came last season, when the Red Storm rallied from a halftime deficit and pulled away for a 96–73 victory. RJ Luis Jr. stole the show that night, finishing with 24 points and 13 rebounds to pace St. John’s.