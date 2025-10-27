How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The San Antonio Spurs (3-0) look to keep their early-season momentum rolling as they welcome the Toronto Raptors (1-2) to the Frost Bank Center on Monday night.

San Antonio has come out of the gates red-hot, opening the campaign with three straight victories. The young Spurs have impressed with their energy and execution, most recently taking down the Brooklyn Nets 118–107 to delight the home crowd and stay unbeaten.

Toronto, on the other hand, continues its search for consistency after dropping two of its first three contests. Despite revamping the roster in hopes of returning to playoff contention, the Raptors couldn’t overcome a rough third quarter in their 139–129 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, where they were outscored by 14 points in that decisive stretch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors NBA game, plus plenty more.

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors: Date and tip-off time

The Spurs will face off against the Raptors in an exciting NBA game on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Date Monday, October 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Frost Bank Center Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market coverage: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Local TV Channels: YES and FDSSW

YES and FDSSW Livestream:Fubo

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Spurs and the Raptors live on Fubo.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

San Antonio Spurs team news

For San Antonio, All-Star forward/center Victor Wembanyama once again showcased his all-around brilliance, leading six Spurs in double figures with 31 points, 14 rebounds, and six rejections against the Nets.

Rookie guard Dylan Harper provided a spark off the bench with 20 points and eight assists, while Keldon Johnson chipped in 19 points and six rebounds. The Spurs’ offense was humming all night, connecting on 50 percent of their shots from the field.

Toronto Raptors team news

Against the Mavs, Scottie Barnes was the bright spot for Toronto, stuffing the stat sheet with a game-high 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting, along with 11 rebounds and six assists.

Brandon Ingram added 22 points on an efficient 10-for-16 from the floor and grabbed six boards, but the Raptors’ defense couldn’t keep up, as the Mavericks torched them by shooting a blistering 59 percent overall.

San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 14.04.25 NBA San Antonio Spurs Toronto Raptors 125 - 118 24.03.25 NBA Toronto Raptors San Antonio Spurs 89 - 123 22.07.24 LVSL San Antonio Spurs Toronto Raptors 100 - 89 13.02.24 NBA Toronto Raptors San Antonio Spurs 99 - 122 06.11.23 NBA San Antonio Spurs Toronto Raptors 116 - 123

