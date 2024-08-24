How to watch today's Tottenham vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Tottenham and Everton will be eying their first Premier League win of the season when they square off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The Lilywhites were forced to split points in a two-goal draw against newly-promoted Leicester City, while the Toffees suffered a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Everton will not be telecast in the UK.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Tottenham vs Everton kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET / 3 pm BST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Bridge

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Everton will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

After his knock in the Leicester game, Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the game due to concussion protocols. So Yves Bissouma will come in as the replacement in midfield.

Fraser Forster is ruled out with a foot injury, while Pedro Porro could be fit for the weekend despite picking up a niggle last time out.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven Midfielders: Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Sarr, Devine Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon, Odobert

Everton team news

Defender Ashley Young is suspended after seeing red in the Brighton loss, with Mason Holgate to deputise at right-back as a result.

Nathan Patterson, James Garner, Seamus Coleman, Jarrad Branthwaite and Yousseff Chermiti all occupy the club's infirmary, while James Tarkowski remains a doubt.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Holgate, O'Brien, Keane, Mykolenko; Harrison, Iroegbunam, Doucoure, Gueye, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Crellin, Tyrer, Begovic Defenders: Holgate, Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Mykolenko Midfielders: Doucoure, Gueye, Iroegbunam Forwards: McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Harrison, Beto, Maupay, Lindstrom

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tottenham and Everton across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 3, 2024 Everton 2-2 Tottenham Premier League December 23, 2023 Tottenham 2-1 Everton Premier League April 3, 2023 Everton 1-1 Tottenham Premier League October 15, 2022 Tottenham 2-0 Everton Premier League March 7, 2022 Tottenham 5-0 Everton Premier League

