Tottenham continue worrying Premier League trend after conceding late against Wolves

Romain Saiss popped up with a late header to secure a 1-1 draw for the home side - another last-minute goal conceded by the Lilywhites

’s alarming failure to see out games reared its head again against .

Spurs led early on through Tanguy Ndombele on Sunday but failed to press home their advantage, and were pegged back when Romain Saiss headed home four minutes from time.

Saiss’ effort meant Tottenham had to settle for a point, and continued a worrying trend for Jose Mourinho’s side.

More teams

According to Opta, Spurs have dropped nine points in 2020-21 with goals conceded in the last 10 minutes of matches, the most of any side in the Premier League.

The 1-1 draw with Wolves left Tottenham down in fifth in the table, six points adrift of leaders .

Commenting on the performance to the club’s official website, Mourinho was satisfied with everything apart from their failure to kill off the game which left them open to a late blow.

“We’re frustrated with the result,” Mourinho said. “We had control of the game.

“I think it was a solid performance from the defensive point of view. To play against Wolves, I don’t remember Hugo [Lloris] making an important save that meant a lot, but when you score in the first minute you have 89 minutes to score more goals, we didn’t, and we weren’t even close to scoring many more goals.

"I must give some credit to Wolves, of course, as by losing they put some pressure on us, pressure that we coped quite well with, controlling the game very, very well, but we didn't have that ambition and desire to go for more."

Spurs lost their lengthy unbeaten run on the domestic front against Liverpool on December 16, with Roberto Firmino popping up with a goal in the final minute to seal a 2-1 win for the champions.

Prior to that, a goal from Jeffrey Schlupp on 81 minutes saw Spurs drop two points against , while in October Mourinho's charges inexplicably conceded three times in the final 10 minutes to surrender a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with West Ham.

Against Newcastle in September, a Callum Wilson penalty in the 90th minute denied Tottenham a win.

Article continues below

Tottenham have taken only two points from their last four games and are in danger of losing touch with the Reds.

Spurs now have back-to-back home games against and Leeds - on December 30 and January 2 respectively - and Mourinho will want to see his side demonstrate greater attacking thrust.

Following the games with Fulham and Leeds, Spurs can turn their attentions away from the league as they have a semi-final with followed by an third-round clash with Marine.