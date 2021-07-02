Spinazzola injury blow as Italy star wing-back exits on stretcher vs Belgium

The 28-year-old had been one of his country's most important players at Euro 2020

Italy have suffered a major blow after Leonardo Spinazzola, one of their biggest stars at Euro 2020 so far, went off on a stretcher in his country's win over Belgium on Friday.

The wing-back was chasing down a long ball with 15 minutes to play in the Euro 2020 quarter-final when he pulled up and immediately signaled for a substitution.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, Spinazzola had to be loaded onto a stretcher and carried off the pitch, looking very unlikely to take part in his country's semi-final against Spain.

How bad is the injury?

Spinazzola appeared to be in tears as he was carried off the pitch, indicating his injury is likely serious.

After the match Sky Italy reported that Spinazzola suffered an Achilles tendon rupture, which could keep him out for several months.

Spinazzola's tournament so far

Spinazzola has been one of Italy's standout performers so far during this tournament, having started four of the team's five games at the Euros.

The lone game he missed was the group--stage finale against Wales, with Italy having already wrapped up their spot in the knockout rounds.

His play on the left-hand side has made him a standout for Italy, who have now pushed their way all the way to the semi-finals with Friday's 2-1 win over Belgium.

A potential move?

Spinazzola's efforts have earned him some rumoured transfer interest, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea all linked in recent weeks.

Article continues below

The 28-year-old defender has dealt with injury issues in recent years, but he's featured a total of 71 times for Roma since making the move from Juventus in 2019.

Spinazzola was with Juve for seven years, making 12 total appearances while going out on loan spells to seven different clubs.

Further reading