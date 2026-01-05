How to buy Spanish Super Cup semi-final 2026 tickets: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Barcelona vs Athletic Club & more

Since the Spanish Super Cup shifted to Saudi soil and changed to its current 4-team mini-tournament format, we’ve witnessed some stellar semi-final showdowns in the Kingdom.

With Madrid rivals, Atletico and Real, clashing in one of the 2026 last-4 encounters and Barcelona taking on Athletic Club (Bilbao) in the other, we are set for another pair of sizzling semis in Jeddah this week.

Who will progress from the midweek semi-finals and book a place in Sunday’s final? You could be in Jeddah to find out in person. Let GOAL take you through all the latest Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-final ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When are the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-finals?

The Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-finals will take place on Wednesday, January 7, and Thursday, January 8, with the Final being played on Sunday, January 11. Both semi-finals, along with the final, will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

What is the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-final schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Tickets Wednesday, January 7 Semi-Final: Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao (7pm) Tickets Thursday, January 8 Semi-Final: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid (7pm) Tickets

How to buy Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-final tickets

To purchase tickets for either of the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals, the most reliable method is to go to the official WeBook.com platform, which is also the Saudi Pro League’s official ticketing platform.

Those looking to attend either or both of the semi-finals may also wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub for last-minute tickets, with tickets likely to sell out nearer kick-off.

Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-final tickets: How much do they cost?

Tickets for the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-finals were split into the following categories and priced accordingly via official routes:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. They were available from SAR 359 for the semi-finals.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. They were available from SAR 359 for the semi-finals. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. They were available from SAR 258 for the semi-finals.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. They were available from SAR 258 for the semi-finals. Category 3: Lower tier sections behind the goals. They were available from SAR 151 for the semi-finals.

Lower tier sections behind the goals. They were available from SAR 151 for the semi-finals. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier behind the goals. They were available from SAR 91 for the semi-finals.

On resale sites such as StubHub, fans can secure Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-final tickets from SAR 70 upwards.

What to expect from Spanish Super Cup 2026?

Jeddah staged the first-ever 4-team Spanish Super Cup back in 2020, and four of La Liga's most renowned clubs return to the Red Sea coastal venue and the King Abdullah Sports City this week in search of silverware. This will be the third time in total that Jeddah has staged the prestigious Spanish Super Cup finale, as Riyadh hosted the event between 2022 and 2024.

Both Madrid sides, Atletico and Real, rose to the occasion in their respective semi-finals, during Jeddah’s inaugural hosting of the Spanish Super Cup back in 2020. While Real Madrid Kroos-ed past Valencia (Toni Kroos opened the scoring during their 3-1 win), Atletico Madrid had to dig deep against Barcelona in a 5-goal thriller, watched by almost 60,000 at the King Abdullah Sports City and millions worldwide. In a rollercoaster of a match, Atletico had taken the lead, only for Barca to go 2-1 up. However, the Rojiblancos roared back with two late strikes from Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa to clinch a famous win.

The cup competition returned to Jeddah twelve months ago, after a 4-year absence. This time, Barcelona made no mistake during their semi-final clash, as goals from Gavi and Lamine Yamal against Bilbao earned them a place in the final. The following day, in front of another huge 60,000 crowd, Real Madrid saw off Mallorca to set up a mouthwatering tie with Barca. Jude Bellingham had opened the scoring against a stubborn Mallorca outfit midway through the second half, and injury-time goals from Martin Valjent and Rodrygo added further gloss to the scoreline.

Where are the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-finals being held?

Both Spanish Super Cup semi-finals (and the final) will be held in Saudi Arabia, at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

The King Abdullah Sports City, which is known as ‘The Jewel’, is a multi-use stadium and sports city located 30km north of Jeddah. It was built to provide the coastal city with a world-class football venue.

Previously, Jeddah’s clubs had been playing their home matches at the much smaller and mostly uncovered Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.

The King Abdullah Sports City stadium opened in 2014 and is the second largest in Saudi Arabia after Riyadh's King Fahd Stadium, with a capacity of over 60,000. Al Ittihad shares the ground with fellow Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli.

Aside from football, other prestigious entertainment and sports spectacles to have taken place at the King Abdullah Sports City include WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, which featured the first ever 50-man Royal Rumble match.

How to get Spanish Super Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semi-finals with complete hospitality packages, featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available for either or both matches.

Packages are available as follows:

Semi-finals: Silver £204, Gold £358

Silver £204, Gold £358 Both semi-finals (plus the final): Silver £1075, Gold £1689

The packages feature the following perks:

Silver

Reserved parking spot close to the venue

Selection of food and beverages throughout the event

Premium seats near the players' benches and the playing field for an immersive experience

Gold

Enjoy the best views of the action with unparalleled comfort

Premium culinary delights and refreshments throughout the event

Chance to meet players or special guests (where applicable)

Who’s playing in the Spanish Super Cup 2026?

All four teams involved in this season’s Spanish Super Cup have lifted the trophy before. Check out all of the participants and their previous performances in the competition:

Team Appearances Last appearance Wins Barcelona 30 2025 winners 15 Real Madrid 22 2025 runners-up 13 Atletico Madrid 10 2024 semis 2 Athletic Bilbao 8 2025 semis 3

Previous Spanish Super Cup semi-final results

2020

Jeddah: King Abdullah Sports City

Valencia 1-3 Real Madrid

Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid

2021

Played in Spain behind closed doors, due to COVID

Real Sociedad 1-1 Barcelona (Barca won on pens)

Real Madrid 1-2 Athletic Club

2022

Riyadh: King Fahd International Stadium

Barcelona 2-3 (a.e.t.) Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 1-2 Athletic Club

2023

Riyadh: King Fahd International Stadium

Real Madrid 1-1 Valencia (Real Madrid won on pens)

Real Betis 2-2 Barcelona (Barcelona won on pens)

2024

Riyadh: King Saud University Stadium

Real Madrid 5-3 (a.e.t.) Atletico Madrid

Barcelona 2-0 Osasuna

2025

Jeddah: King Abdullah Sports City