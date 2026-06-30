Spain's route to the World Cup Final: Round of 32 match details, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

Spain may have made a sluggish start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, drawing 0-0 with Cape Verde, but the 2010 global soccer kings have got their act together since and now that they've reached the knockout stages, they'll be looking to go through the gears and ramp up their efforts.

Following that shock goalless draw in their tournament opener, La Roja slotted four past Saudi Arabia, thanks to Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal, and clinched a 1-0 victory over Uruguay in one of the standout clashes of the group stages.

Next up for Luis de la Fuente' flamboyant array of stars, it's a Round of 32 encounter against Austria at SoFi Stadium on Thursday (July 2).

Let GOAL show you all the possible routes and opponents that await Spain between now and the World Cup Final on July 19, and how you can book tickets to see them in action on their quest for global glory.

Spain World Cup 2026 fixtures and results

Date Fixture (local KO time) Venue Final Score / Tickets Monday, June 15 Spain vs Cape Verde (12pm ET) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta 0-0 Sunday, June 21 Spain vs Saudi Arabia (12pm ET) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Spain won 4-0 Friday, June 26 Uruguay vs Spain (6pm CST) Estadio Akron, Zapopan Spain won 1-0 Thursday, July 2 Spain vs Austria (12pm PT) SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Tickets

Spain's path to the World Cup 2026 Final

As Spain finished top of Group H, these are the following dates, times and venues where and when they will be playing, if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19.

If Spain beat Austria, they will face either Portugal or Croatia in Dallas during the Round of 16. If an Iberian Derby clash with Portugal does happen, it will be the first time that Spain have met Portugal at the World Cup since that stunning 3-3 group stage draw in 2018, in which Ronaldo completed a hat-trick (and grabbed a vital equaliser) with a sublime free-kick in the 88th minute.

Following the Round of 16, it could be USA or Belgium in the quarter-finals, France or Morocco in the semi-finals and Brazil/Argentina/Mexico/England in the Final.

Date (local KO time) Round Venue Possible Fixture Tickets July 2 (12pm PT) Round of 32 SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Spain vs Austria Tickets July 6 (2pm CDT) Round of 16 AT&T Stadium, Arlington Match 93: vs Portugal or Croatia Tickets July 10 (12pm PT) Quarter-Finals SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Match 98: vs Winner Match 94 Tickets July 14 (2pm CDT) Semi-Finals AT&T Stadium, Arlington Match 101: vs Winner Match 97 Tickets July 19 (3pm ET) Final MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Match 104: vs Winner Match 102 Tickets

Group H - Final Standings

Rank Team Played W D L GF GA GD Pts Status 1st Spain 3 2 1 0 5 0 +5 7 Qualified 2nd Cape Verde 3 0 3 0 2 2 0 3 Qualified 3rd Uruguay 3 0 2 1 3 4 -1 2 Eliminated 4th Saudi Arabia 3 0 2 1 1 5 -4 2 Eliminated

How to buy Spain World Cup tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

Spain World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Who is in the Spain World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing Spain at FIFA World Cup 2026:

Position Player Current Club Goalkeepers David Raya Arsenal

Joan García Barcelona

Unai Simón Athletic Bilbao Defenders Pau Cubarsí Barcelona

Marc Cucurella Chelsea

Eric García Barcelona

Alejandro Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen

Aymeric Laporte Athletic Bilbao

Marcos Llorente Atletico Madrid

Pedro Porro Tottenham Hotspur

Marc Pubill Atletico Madrid Midfielders Álex Baena Atletico Madrid

Gavi Barcelona

Mikel Merino Arsenal

Pedri Barcelona

Rodri Manchester City

Fabián Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain

Martín Zubimendi Arsenal Forwards Borja Iglesias Celta Vigo

Víctor Muñoz Osasuna

Dani Olmo Barcelona

Mikel Oyarzabal Real Sociedad

Yéremy Pino Crystal Palace

Ferran Torres Barcelona

Nico Williams Athletic Bilbao

Lamine Yamal Barcelona

Shop: Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2026 kits have a fresh yet tradition-rich identity. adidas delivers a set rooted in the nation’s footballing DNA, combining classic colour cues with modern detailing ahead of La Roja’s campaign in North America.



Spain’s home jersey for the 2026 World Cup brings a contemporary polish to one of world football’s most recognisable colourways. A clean red base forms the backdrop for thin repeating yellow pinstripes, inspired directly by the Spanish flag and the national crest. On the back of the neck, the word “ESPAÑA” is printed, as a subtle but meaningful touch designed to carry the spirit of the nation into every match.

Adidas pairs the shirt with navy shorts trimmed in red and yellow, and navy socks that continue the national colour palette, creating a cohesive head-to-toe look that blends tradition with modern performance tech.

How to watch Spain matches with a VPN

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online.

By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. You can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.



