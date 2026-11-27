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Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez has sparked controversy among Atletico Madrid fans. During the four-way election debate, he revealed that he supports the club but made two mistakes when talking about the team and their stadium, in a discussion about where the 2030 World Cup final should be held.

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Spanish broadcaster COPE reported on Friday that People's Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo used the discussion over the World Cup final to ask Sánchez and the other candidates whether they wanted the match staged in Spain.

Feijóo said he wants Spain to host the final, then asked whether his rivals agreed.

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Sánchez replied that, as an Atletico Madrid supporter, he'd have liked the match to be played at his team's ground, but that he understood it going to the Santiago Bernabéu, home of Real Madrid.

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Atletico fans weren't impressed. They took issue with his use of an old name for the stadium, and with the way he referred to the club.

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First, Sánchez called the stadium "Wanda", a commercial name that hasn't been used since 2022.

The ground opened in September 2017 as the "Wanda Metropolitano" and became the "Civitas Metropolitano" in July 2022 after a sponsorship deal with the Civitas group.

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In October 2024, the club announced a nine-year commercial deal with Saudi airline Riyadh Air, running until 2033, which made the stadium's commercial name the "Riyadh Air Metropolitano".

With a capacity of around 70,000, it's one of Spain's most prominent sporting venues and hosted the 2019 Champions League final.

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The second mistake, according to the COPE report, was Sánchez calling the team "Atletico" rather than "Atleti", the short name the fans commonly use.

Supporters are also known as the "Colchoneros", a nod to the team's red and white shirt.

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"Atleti" holds a special place in the culture of the club and their fans. Atletico Madrid themselves use it in their official material to express their identity, and it features prominently in campaigns aimed at supporters.

The backlash wasn't confined to fans on social media. Spanish media outlets picked up the story too.

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Presenter Vicente Vallés weighed in on the gaffe, arguing that a true Atletico fan says they're from "Atleti" and that the stadium is called the "Metropolitano".

The race to host the 2030 World Cup final has become a dispute between Morocco and Spain. The joint bid didn't settle which country would stage the showpiece.

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Spain insist they have the right to host the final, putting forward the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid and the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona. Morocco are pushing the new Hassan II Stadium in Benslimane, near Casablanca, which is planned to hold around 115,000 spectators.

FIFA have yet to announce a decision, saying the venue will be decided "in due course".