Southgate explains decision to drop Alexander-Arnold for Germany clash

England manager Gareth Southgate has opened up on his decision to leave Trent Alexander-Arnold out against Germany.

Liverpool defender not in squad to face Germany

Southgate explains reasons for omission

Will Alexander-Arnold go to the World Cup?

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool full-back was a surprise omission from the England squad to face Germany in the Nations League on Monday. Southgate has explained why he opted not to include the 23-year-old, who has created more chances this season than any other English full-back and averages 2.7 per match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I mean, we’ve got a big squad with us and we’ve got four right-backs who are super quality," he told Channel 4. "At the moment Kieran Trippier is playing exceptionally well and Reece James has been one of the outstanding players in the Premier League at the start of the season. But Trent is a very, very good footballer and that’s why we picked him in the [initial] squad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Southgate's decision makes it clear that Alexander-Arnold is down the pecking order ahead of the World Cup and it's not clear if he will be part of the final squad for the tournament in Qatar. The England manager has been criticised recently for his cautious approach and is under intense scrutiny ahead of the competition.

DID YOU KNOW? Alexander-Arnold has only featured in eight of England's last 35 matches since the start of 2020.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD? The defender and Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Saturday and welcome Brighton to Anfield.