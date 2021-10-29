Solskjaer protects Pogba and blames media 'lies' after Manchester United thrashing by Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Paul Pogba amid media reports following Manchester United's loss to Liverpool, asking for no further "lies".

The France international took to social media in the wake of the Red Devils' heavy Premier League defeat to their rivals, blasting headlines that suggested he had "snubbed" his manager.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Tottenham this weekend, the under-fire Norweigan has offered his support for the midfielder, adding his squad are "better than that".

What has been said?

"I think it affects everyone around," Solskjaer said when asked about his side's week following their loss to the Reds. "I spoke about it last week. Hands up, the performance wasn't good enough, so you expect to hear [about it], but we don't expect and can't accept when lies are being made up. Paul came up to me angry.

"We’re better than that as a group, the culture, the environment. When it’s blatant lies, they’ve got to stand up and say so. All opinions and reports are fine but don’t make lies about players or me."

What happened?

Pogba - who started the Liverpool game off the bench, emerged at half-time and was handed a straight red card a quarter-hour later - struck out at reports on Twitter following Sunday's game.

The playmaker in particular took offence at an article that claimed he had ignored Solskjaer and shelved contract talks over his future at the club. "Big lies to make headlines," the Frenchman wrote in a post on Wednesday.

The bigger picture

Pogba will be the major absentee from United's matchday party when they face Tottenham, as he serves the ban for his dismissal against Liverpool.

He will likely next return to action for his side's Champions League trip to Atalanta next week, as the Red Devils look to avoid another early exit from Europe's premier club competition.

