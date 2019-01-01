Solskjaer makes best start in Manchester United history

The interim boss overtook Sir Matt Busby's record thanks to Marcus Rashford's goal on Sunday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has equalled the record for the most successful start of any Manchester United manager in history after winning his first five league games in charge.

The Norwegian matched Sir Matt Busby's record of five consecutive wins in the top flight when his side beat Tottenham at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Solskjaer took over in December following the sacking of Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, although he is currently set to leave United at the end of the season with Gareth Southgate, Diego Simeone and Mauricio Pochettino among the front-runners for the permanent job.

Premier League victories against Cardiff, Huddersfield, Bournemouth and Newcastle, as well as a FA Cup third-round win at home to Reading, have seen Solskjaer's stock rise, and the win over Spurs is his best result yet.

The fact the Red Devils beat Pochettino's side made the win even more poignant given the Argentine's strong links to the job.

United's players have shown renewed energy levels and enthusiasm under Solskjaer after they had grown weary with the leadership of Mourinho.

Paul Pogba in particular had had a public rift with the Portuguese, but has shown excellent form since being given a leading role by his new boss and set up Rashford against Tottenham with a stunning pass that dissected the Spurs defence.

Rashford himself has also excelled after being chosen ahead of Romelu Lukaku to lead the line for the Reds and has now scored four goals in five Premier League games since Solskjaer's appointment; compared to just three under Mourinho prior to the Portuguese manager's sacking.

Article continues below

Securing a clean sheet was also a considerable achievement given Spurs' attacking threat from forwards such as Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

It means the Reds have kept three clean sheets in a row, and they have David de Gea to thank for that after the keeper made 11 saves in the second half - more than any keeper has made in an entire Premier League game this season.

Although United have not improved their league position since the Norwegian's appointment, they have now drawn level with fifth-placed Arsenal on points which means they have bridged the eight-point gap that existed when Solskjaer took over.