'It's not 100% done' - Solskjaer explains Varane transfer announcement delay

Manchester United confirmed they had agreed a deal with Real Madrid for the defender but there has yet to be an official confirmation

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled Raphael Varane out of this weekend’s clash against Leeds United as the centre-back still hasn’t completed his transfer.

Manchester United announced last month they had reached an agreement with Real Madrid to bring the defender to Old Trafford in a deal worth £34 million rising to £41m with add ons.

The France international completed his medical at United’s Carrington training base earlier this week and fans have been confused as to why there has not been an official announcement on his signing - and Solskjaer explained why.

What was said?

The United manager was asked whether Varane could be involved on Saturday lunchtime against Leeds.

He replied: “He's not trained with us, and all the dots on the is and crossed the ts [haven't happened] yet. Things happen and things take time and unfortunately with the isolation has delayed these things, it's not 100% done, I can say he probably won't be because he's not trained with us.

“It always happens that there are little things, the big hold up was the isolation and quarantine, he's been in Manchester now, hopefully it'll be done soon.”

What about Jadon Sancho?

Varane is expected to be United’s second major signing this summer following the arrival of Sancho and while the defender is likely to miss the season opener against Leeds Sancho is set to be involved in some way.

“Jadon is going to be involved, definitely,” Solskjaer said.

“He's had a good week, unfortunately, he was ill after his holiday, we lost out on a few days of training with him but he's gelled really well with the group and has looked sharper than expected. I can't tell you if he'll start.”

Article continues below

When will Varane be involved?

The hope is that Varane’s deal can be sorted as soon as possible and he can start training with his teammates.

United’s next game after Leeds is away to Southampton next weekend and Solskjaer will hope to have him registered and available for that fixture.

Further reading