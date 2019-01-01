Solskjaer confirms Man Utd won’t sign replacement if Sanchez departs

The Chile international has been rumoured to be on the way to Inter but the club won’t bring in a free agent if he leaves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed are not planning to replace Alexis Sanchez should the attacker depart the club before the end of the European transfer window.

Sanchez has been considered a disappointment for United since his arrival from in January 2018 in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Despite wages which have him made him the club’s highest paid player, Sanchez has been relegated to a part-time role as injuries and ineffectiveness have limited his impact, scoring only three Premier League goals across 32 appearances.

Reports have suggested Sanchez could be on his way out before the European window closes on September 2, with mooted as the likeliest destination.

He would be the second United player to exit for Inter this window after Romelu Lukaku headed to the side earlier this month.

While the Premier League transfer window has closed, United could dip into the market to find a replacement available on a free transfer if the club so chose.

But, despite two attacking player exits, Solskjaer says the club are not interested in any new acquisitions.

“We are not looking at any more signings,” Solskjaer told reporters Friday.

The manager spoke on Sanchez’s value, believing injuries are the primary reason for the 30-year-old forward’s ineffectiveness.

However, the Old Trafford boss believes the international could just be a run of good form away from recovering his confidence and showing his value.

“[Sanchez] is a quality player, I have said it so many times. There are times when you go through spells with injuries,” he said.

“He has had so many injuries, like niggles, and there is no 100 per cent fact why this or why that.

“Sometimes it just clicks and you go into a vein of form you score, your confidence grows and it will hit anyone’s confidence when you don’t really perform.”

Having beaten at Old Trafford to open the season and drawn away against last Monday, United are looking to make it two wins from three games when they host on Saturday.