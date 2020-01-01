Solskjaer to be coaching at 72? Man Utd boss airs long-term coaching ambition

The Red Devils boss is preparing to face Roy Hodgson in the Premier League on Thursday and intends to enjoy a similar career to his long-serving rival

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spent just 18 months in charge of , but he is thoroughly enjoying coaching at the very highest level and hopes to emulate Roy Hodgson by working into his 70s.

The former and boss is still going strong on the Premier League stage at 72 years of age.

Hodgson has helped to consolidate within English football’s elite again this season, with there no sign of him slowing down.

More teams

His next challenge is set to be presented by United, with the top four-chasing Red Devils due at Selhurst Park on Thursday.

Solskjaer is looking forward to pitting his wits against Hodgson and the 47-year-old admits he would welcome the opportunity to spend as long in the dugout as his domestic rival – particularly if that allows him to him to enjoy a lengthy reign at Old Trafford.

“Let’s hope so, you never know!” Solskjaer told United’s official website when asked if he can see himself still working at 72.

“The thing is if you work that long then you know you’ve done something right and you must have enjoyed it.

“As long as you enjoy working in football then you can pass your knowledge on which is fantastic. I’m very pleased for him. I know I love football and I know I enjoy this so who knows!”

Solskjaer has been earning plenty of plaudits over recent weeks, with his United side unbeaten through their last 18 games in all competitions.

The games are coming thick and fast, though, with a trip to Palace set to be followed by an semi-final clash with on Sunday.

The Red Devils may need to tinker with their selections at times, with Solskjaer looking to make the most of the squad depth that he possesses.

He added: “There were a couple of question marks before the game. We went with the same team.

Article continues below

“Everyone [in the squad] knows that they’re valuable and important for us from the players who came on and those who came off… the team spirit is great.

“You could hear the players who came off shouting onto the lads on the pitch and even the ones who didn’t come on were like coaches, like we were! It’s a great feeling amongst the squad.”

United saw two points slip through their grasp when being held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by Southampton, but they could move into the spots if results go their way on Thursday.