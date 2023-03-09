‘I’m so proud’ - Gianluigi Donnarumma insists he has no regrets over PSG move despite premature Champions League exit as former club AC Milan progress

Gianluigi Donnarumma insists he is "so proud" to be at Paris Saint-Germain despite their latest disappointing showing in the Champions League.

PSG crashed out against Bayern in Ro16

Milan progressed at the expense of Tottenham

Donnarumma has no regrets over PSG move

WHAT HAPPENED? Paris Saint-Germain were ousted from the Champions League by Bayern Munich after a 2-0 loss at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of their found of 16 tie, one day after Donnarumma's former club AC Milan sent Tottenham Hotspur packing to progress to the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Donnarumma joined the Parisians as a free agent in the summer of 2021 after his contract with the Rossoneri expired to have a shot at the biggest prize in European club football. Despite stumbling in his two attempts so far, the shot-stopper has insisted that he has "no regrets" over his move to the French capital. The Italian keeper was left frustrated by the defeat to Bayern, but he remains committed to PSG and also only wishes Milan well in their Champions League journey.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are disappointed, we are angry — it’s very disappointing to go out of the Champions League." told Sky Sports after the loss.

"I’ve no regrets or doubts on my choice to join Paris Saint-Germain. Never had doubts. Happy for Milan? Yes, but I’m so proud to be at PSG."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Donnarumma made a couple of neat saves against Bayern and could be hardly be blamed for the two goals that PSG conceded on Tuesday evening. The 24-year-old is contracted to remain at Parc des Princes until 2026 and is now unchallenged as PSG's No.1 keeper, with Keylor Navas currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR DONNARUMMA & AC MILAN? The goalkeeper will now shift his focus to a Ligue 1 encounter against Brest on Saturday while AC Milan will host Salernitana on Monday in Serie A.