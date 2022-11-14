'He's so good!' - Gabriel Martinelli raves about Brazil teammate Alisson who is impossible to beat in Brazil training

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has heaped praise on Brazil teammate Alisson, admitting the Liverpool goalkeeper is tough to beat in training.

Martinelli impressed by Alisson

Arsenal forward struggled to beat him in training

Pair have faced each other in England

WHAT HAPPENED? The shot stopper is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, having played a crucial role for Liverpool in their recent Premier League and Champions League successes. Brazil co-star Martinelli knows first hand how strong the 30-year-old is as he has come up against him in Brazil training and in the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yeah, he's so good," he said in an interview with Sky Sports. "When I went to the national team last time, when we played against when we played against Japan and South Korea, I remember when we were in training and I came one-v-one with him and it's so difficult, he's so big."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil will be hoping that Alisson proves to be unbeatable when they kick off their World Cup campaign in Qatar later this month.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Alisson and Martinelli will hope to be involved when they begin their World Cup campaign against Serbia on November 24.