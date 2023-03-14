'Small club mentality' - Liverpool SLAMMED for celebrations after 7-0 win vs Man Utd as Rio Ferdinand insists Jamie Carragher & Graeme Souness 'should be ashamed'

Rio Ferdinand has slammed Liverpool's "small club mentality" for their celebrations after beating Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds thrashed Erik ten Hag's troops at Anfield on March 5 to register their biggest-ever win over their arch-rivals. Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players celebrated wildly after the game, while club legends Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher did not hold back their delight while covering the game in the Sky Sports studio in the presence of United greats Roy Keane and Gary Neville. Ferdinand was left unimpressed by the post-match scenes at Anfield, and has suggested that Liverpool went way overboard with their reaction to the victory.

WHAT THEY SAID: "That is a small club mentality. That screams small club. Screaming and celebrating when you beat Man United," The former United defender said on his YouTube channel FIVE.

Ferdinand added on the behaviour of Souness and Carragher: "The way Souness and Carragher were celebrating, the way they were trying to antagonise the guys [Roy Keane and Gary Neville], and then their team goes and does that at the weekend. They should be ashamed of themselves."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool followed up their historic win over United by losing 1-0 at Bournemouth, and they are now sitting in sixth spot in the Premier League with 42 points from 26 matches. They are six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham and eight behind United, who were held to a draw by Southampton in their latest outing.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED & LIVERPOOL? The Red Devils will make a trip to Spain for the second leg of their round of 16 encounter against Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday. Liverpool will be in Champions League action the day before, as they head to Santiago Bernabeu looking to overturn a 5-2 aggregate deficit against Real Madrid in their first knockout stage tie.