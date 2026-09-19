Real Madrid want to keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona when they face Atletico in tomorrow's derby, the seventh round of the Spanish league.

The statistics network "Opta" report that Atletico Madrid lost their last league meeting with Real Madrid 3-2 back in March, ending a six-match unbeaten run against them that had brought two wins and four draws.

Under Diego Simeone, Atletico have suffered two or more consecutive league defeats to Real Madrid on only two occasions. The first was three losses in 2013, the second a pair in 2020.

Three of Real Madrid's last five league trips to Atletico have ended in defeat, against one win and one draw.

That run marks a sharp turn. Real had lost just once in their previous 20 visits to the Rojiblancos' home in the competition, racking up 12 wins and seven draws.

Los Blancos have won their last two meetings with Atletico across all competitions. Los Merengues have not managed three or more wins in a row over their rivals since 2013, when they reeled off 10 straight, two under Manuel Pellegrini and eight under Jose Mourinho.

Never have Atletico Madrid enjoyed a longer home winning streak against Madrid clubs, having taken six derbies in a row.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have picked up points in eight of their last nine derbies away from home: four wins, four draws and just one defeat.

No side has earned more La Liga points this season from goals scored in the 85th minute or later than Real Madrid, who have gathered four that way.

Atletico Madrid, by contrast, are the only team to have conceded all their league goals this season in the second half, six in six matches.

Vinicius Junior chipped in with just two goals across his first nine La Liga games against Atletico, both assists. He has since had a direct hand in four goals in his last four league meetings with them, scoring twice and setting up two more.

Jonathan David has scored in each of his first two La Liga outings for Atletico. Find the net again and he becomes the first player to score in his opening three league matches for the Rojiblancos this century.

Closing in on 500 goal contributions at club level, Kylian Mbappe sits on 499: 377 goals and 122 assists. A goal or an assist in the derby takes him there.

Simeone has lost more La Liga matches to Xavi Hernandez than to any other coach, five from five. Next comes Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, who has beaten Simeone three times in three meetings.



You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums