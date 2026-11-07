Diego Simeone confirmed Julian Alvarez is fit and ready ahead of Atletico Madrid's eagerly awaited clash with Barcelona. The Argentine knows exactly how tough the test will be, given the sheer attacking firepower his side must contain.

Simeone said, during the press conference for the Barcelona match: "Motivating the defence to face Barca's attacking power? We are not looking to motivate the defensive line, but rather we want to maintain the level we have shown over the recent period."

Asked about Atletico's strong record in knockout ties against Barcelona, he explained: "I don't have specific reasons to explain that. We are facing a very good team, indeed it is the best without any doubt, and it has great attacking power from midfield right through to the front line."

On the comparison between Pep Guardiola's Barcelona and Hansi Flick's Barcelona, he said: "I am not here to compare the two teams, but rather I am focusing on preparing for tomorrow's match and delivering the best possible performance for our fans."

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Turning to Johnny Cardoso, he stated: "He has worked very well, and he will join the team tomorrow, and we will make our decision on which player will start the match."

Pressed on the right number of minutes for Jonathan David and Kang-in, he said: "How many are the ideal minutes for their participation? I believe they are currently playing the number of minutes during which they can bring something extra to the team."

Alvarez's physical condition drew a short, confident reply from Simeone: "He is fine, and in very good shape."

The Argentine coach also reserved praise for Raphinha, saying: "For me, he is an exceptional player, who stands out for his hard work, scoring and creating goals, and he has started the season brilliantly in a different position."

Explaining how this Barcelona differ from last season's, he said: "The team has not changed its style of play, and its coach's identity has been clearly recognisable since his arrival at Barcelona. The team relies on high pressing, winning the ball back often, and it also has a great ability to score goals."

He added: "Lewandowski was a striker more positioned in the penalty area, and last season Olmo would sometimes play, but they are completely different from Raphinha. Barcelona also has Gordon on the left side. The defensive task becomes more complicated when you face a player like Raphinha who does not stick to positioning inside the penalty area."

Can Atletico live with them? Simeone was clear: "We are facing a very good team, and we are aware that we will suffer during a large part of the match."

Which of last season's meetings might offer a template? He concluded: "The difference lies in Raphinha's positioning, which changes some things compared to what the team used to offer last season. I don't know which match we will watch tomorrow, but we hope our fans will be close to us and will support us as they always do. When that happens, our players produce a different reaction."